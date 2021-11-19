CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $331,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after buying an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

