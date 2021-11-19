CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.50.

Analog Devices stock opened at $188.09 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.