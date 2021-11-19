CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $359,000 in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.14.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,120 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

