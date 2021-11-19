CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Viasat during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.73, a P/E/G ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

