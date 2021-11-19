CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $437,000 Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PULS opened at $49.59 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.