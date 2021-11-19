Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Capstone Green Energy stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Capstone Green Energy has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at $671,079.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

