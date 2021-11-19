Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Sells $131,207.20 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

