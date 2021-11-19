Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Down 4.9%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.51. Approximately 215,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,021,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

CJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$669.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1.71.

In related news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$211,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,154 shares in the company, valued at C$922,573.27.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

