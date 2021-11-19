Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Insider Ola M. Snow Sells 10,000 Shares

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.23. 31,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.