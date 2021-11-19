Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal first quarter on a mixed note, wherein earnings lagged the consensus mark but revenues beat the same. The company witnessed revenue growth in both its Pharmaceutical and Medical segments in the quarter under review. Cardinal Health’s recent tie-ups bode well. Announcement and extension of agreements along with meaningful collaborations are primary highlights in the quarter under review. A diversified product portfolio and long-term supply agreements augur well. However, intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns. Year-over-year decline in profit at the Medical segment is disappointing. Contraction in gross margin is a woe. Stiff competition and customer concentration remain headwinds. Over the past year, Cardinal Health has underperformed its industry.”

CAH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.10.

CAH stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

