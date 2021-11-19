CareTrust REIT (CTRE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE):

11/18/2021 – CareTrust REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – CareTrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/15/2021 – CareTrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/2/2021 – CareTrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

10/18/2021 – CareTrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

10/7/2021 – CareTrust REIT is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 100.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 477,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 65.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 391,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

