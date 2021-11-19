Carlos M. Sepulveda Sells 14,974 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.55. 4,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,944. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

