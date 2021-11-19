Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 140 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 840.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $119.61 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.