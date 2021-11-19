Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,439,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $937,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,792,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.