Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

DHR opened at $312.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $223.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.