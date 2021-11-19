Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $454.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $322.50 and a fifty-two week high of $455.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

