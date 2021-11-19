Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $973,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in HEICO by 12.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 156.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 25.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 17.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI opened at $146.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $151.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average is $136.21.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Truist increased their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

