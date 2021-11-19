Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

