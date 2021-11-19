Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

