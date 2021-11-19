Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $238,000 in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

TDVG opened at $34.27 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

