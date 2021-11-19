Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 36.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,369 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $120.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

