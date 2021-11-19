Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.10 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

