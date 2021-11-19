Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson Sells 3,300 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CWST stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

