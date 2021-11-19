CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 240,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

