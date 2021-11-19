Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSPR. Wedbush lowered Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

NYSE:CSPR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,065. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 1,919.80% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casper Sleep (CSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.