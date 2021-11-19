Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 616,734 shares.The stock last traded at $130.70 and had previously closed at $129.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

