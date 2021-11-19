CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce sales of $85.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.10 million and the highest is $88.34 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $82.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $316.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $233.83 million, a P/E ratio of 129.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

