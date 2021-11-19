Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $123.46 million and $1.17 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00223070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 123,434,986 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.