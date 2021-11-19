Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of CELH opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 700.06 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. Celsius has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 331.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 189.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

