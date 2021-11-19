Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 55.5% in October

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the October 14th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371. The firm has a market cap of $578.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

