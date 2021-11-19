Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $12.38. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tia L. Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,540 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,785,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $20,083,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

