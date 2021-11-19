Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $69.92 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $977.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $631,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

