CertiK (CTK) Hits Market Capitalization of $97.99 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. CertiK has a market cap of $97.99 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002904 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00093281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.74 or 0.07286239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.98 or 0.99818180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,258,229 coins and its circulating supply is 57,966,180 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.