CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,370. The stock has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $244.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

