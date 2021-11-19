CFO4Life Group LLC Has $448,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $71,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,101.47. The company had a trading volume of 147,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,902,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $909.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 354.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $487.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

