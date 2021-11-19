CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 929 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. 346,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,222,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

