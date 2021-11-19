Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CIAFF opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

