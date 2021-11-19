Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $152.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.32. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $84,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

