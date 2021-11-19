ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.53.

ChargePoint stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ChargePoint by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $4,054,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in ChargePoint by 192.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 786.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 827,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

