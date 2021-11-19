Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of BellRing Brands worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 105,402 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.50 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $968.00 million, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

