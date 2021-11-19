Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.91 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

