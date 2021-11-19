Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $924.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

