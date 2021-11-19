Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

