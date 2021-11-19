Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,861 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,861 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1,080.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at about $9,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

CONN opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

