Chase Co. (CCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. Chase has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $101,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $312,210. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 197.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

