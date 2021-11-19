Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$10.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$8.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$832.38 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.20. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$8.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

