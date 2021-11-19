Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CPK traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.53. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.42. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $137.44.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

