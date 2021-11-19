Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.78.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

