Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.78.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31.
In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
