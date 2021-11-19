China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Up 114.3% in October

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of CAOVY opened at $11.90 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.7589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

