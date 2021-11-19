ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 366,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

